By Ben Warwick
(CBS4) – US Soccer superstar Lindsey Horan, who grew up in Golden, has been named U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year for 2021.

This is the Coloradan’s first career Player of the Year honor.

(Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate the other nominees,” Horan said. “They all had incredible years, especially Carli [Lloyd] in her last year with the team. She was outstanding. I really appreciate everyone who voted and who supported me in the past year, which was a difficult year for everyone. I’m not really a player who wins these types of awards, so I’m super appreciative and it’s very meaningful to me.”

Horan plays professional soccer for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC. She was named National Women’s Soccer League MVP in 2018.

Lindsey Horan of United States runs with the ball during the Women’s International Friendly match between Sweden and United States at Friends arena on April 10, 2021 in Solna, Sweden. (credit: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

She attended Golden High School and played club soccer for the Colorado Rush. She won a bronze medal with the US Women’s National Team in the 2020 Tokyo games and a FIFA World Cup title with the team.

Ben Warwick