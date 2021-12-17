Colorado Ballet's Nutcracker: Meet The Sugar Plum FairyThe Colorado Ballet is well into its run of the nutcracker. Michelle Griego introduces us to one of the dancers.

12 minutes ago

Crews Are Still Working To Repair Power Lines After Monster Wind Storm Earlier This Week In Eastern ColoradoThe wind gusts knocked down trees and branches onto power lines. Xcel had about 650 customers in the Denver area still impacted by the outages this afternoon.

28 minutes ago

Chinaman's Gulch In Chaffee County Could Soon Be Named 'Yan Sing Gulch'Chinaman's Gulch in Chaffee County could soon get a new name.

33 minutes ago

CDOT Teams Up With Uber For $15 Holiday Party Code To Reduce DUIs Across ColoradoCDOT, Uber, and Argonaut Liquors teamed up for the "Ultimate Party Host" campaign.

40 minutes ago

Woman Left For Dead In Northglenn Hit-And-Run, Police Need Help Tracking Down The Suspect DriverA Westminster woman is searching for answers after a hit-and-run in Northglenn left her severely injured, hardly able to eat or walk.

43 minutes ago

King Soopers Putting Pressure On Unvaccinated Workers To Get Their ShotParent company Kroeger will charge non-vaccinated workers $50 extra a month for health insurance but offer bonus for those who do get vaccinated.

2 hours ago