AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak overnight in Aurora. It happened at an apartment building on the 1600 block of North Hanover Street.
The emergency call came in just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted “Carbon Monoxide levels were checked in the apartment and found to be elevated.” After that, the building was evacuated.
The cause of the gas leak was determined to be from a malfunctioning boiler. The CO reading was determined to be over 1,900 parts per million.
Approximately 30 people were displaced overnight, and the American Red Cross helped nearly a dozen of them with emergency shelter.