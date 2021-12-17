CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under: 6th Avenue, Colfax Avenue, Colorado News, Denver News, Golden News, Highway 6

DENVER (CBS4) – A two-car crash shut down 6th Avenue in Golden in both directions in the early part of the Friday morning rush hour. It happened near the intersection with Highway 40.

Four people had to be taken the hospital.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Highway 6 will be closed for an extended period of time while authorities investigate.

