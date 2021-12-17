DENVER (CBS4) – A two-car crash shut down 6th Avenue in Golden in both directions in the early part of the Friday morning rush hour. It happened near the intersection with Highway 40.
#US40 (Colfax Ave) westbound: Road closed due to a vehicle fire at US 6. Intersection closed, alternate routes are advised. https://t.co/VyZyaDQhYv
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 17, 2021
Four people had to be taken the hospital.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.
Highway 6 will be closed for an extended period of time while authorities investigate.