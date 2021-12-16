CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

(CBS4) — CBS Denver would like to thank everyone — our partners, sponsors and all our donors — who helped with our 2021 Toy Drive! Despite the very cold and windy weather on Friday, we collected 93 boxes of toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. That’s a total of 2,790 toys.

(credit: CBS)

Last year, we collected 83 boxes — officials say it was a pleasant surprise to report an increase in donations this year.

(credit: CBS)

It is not too late to help out with the 2021 toy collection! New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Denver area metro King Soopers stores through Christmas Eve.

DETAILS: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

 

 

