(CBS4) — CBS Denver would like to thank everyone — our partners, sponsors and all our donors — who helped with our 2021 Toy Drive! Despite the very cold and windy weather on Friday, we collected 93 boxes of toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. That’s a total of 2,790 toys.
Last year, we collected 83 boxes — officials say it was a pleasant surprise to report an increase in donations this year.
It is not too late to help out with the 2021 toy collection! New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Denver area metro King Soopers stores through Christmas Eve.
DETAILS: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive