DENVER (CBS4)– As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy says about 7,000 customers are without power due to hurricane-strength wind that swept across the Denver metro area Wednesday. That’s an improvement from the 31,000 customers who were without power the night before. The agency said crews are working as quickly as possible and worked through the night.
Officials say, typically, larger outages are worked on first before crews work on smaller ones.
Thank you to our customers for your patience as our crews work in difficult conditions to get the lights back on after today’s extremely high winds. More than 450 employees and contractors have worked to restore power today, and crews will continue to work through the night.
— Xcel Energy Colorado (@XcelEnergyCO) December 16, 2021
A downed power line at 4th and Clarkson in Denver is just one example of wind damage across Colorado on Wednesday. Those downed power lines are being blamed for power outages in the neighborhood.
There are sporadic power outages across the state due to downed power lines and other damage from high winds.
“During storm restoration, customers should anticipate that crews will not clean up tree debris, instead focusing on restoring power. Only during routine maintenance will crews chip and haul away branches,” Xcel Energy said in a news release.
Denver opened a warming shelter at the St. Charles Recreation Center until 11 p.m.
There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide.
There are reports of multiple downed power lines in Otero County that may be connected to a small brush fire.
Xcel Energy customers have several ways to report their outage:
- Xcel Energy mobile app
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.