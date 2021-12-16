LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood residents who are cleaning up from Wednesday’s wind storm will have two locations to drop off fallen tree branches. The city opened the lots on Thursday.
These lots are for Lakewood residents only. Residents can take downed tree limbs to Morse Park – 8180 W. 20th Avenue – on Saturday, December 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Lakewood’s Greenhouse – 9556 W. Yale Avenue – between December 18th and January 9th. Residents are asked to follow posted signs and drop tree limbs in designated areas only. Staff will be available at both locations only on December 18th to help residents.