COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney’s office in Adams County on Thursday identified two men accused of firing at law enforcement officers from a vehicle in Commerce City at the end of November. Estevan Valverde and Oscar Gurrola both face numerous charges.
Valverde, 28, and Gurrola, 27, were both taken to the hospital after the crime on Nov. 29. It started when police responded to reports of a drunk driver on Brighton Road. The suspects shot at officers and they returned fire, but no officers were hit. Police were led on a short pursuit and the suspects crashed on Brighton Road near 76th Avenue, not far from Highway 85.
An officer told CBS4 “a number of chemical munitions were deployed to try to develop some cooperation from the suspects,” who remained in the vehicle after the crash. A SWAT team responded to help members of the Commerce City Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
Police made multiple announcements that they were under arrest and to come out. Finally they deployed a flash bang device and got the suspects out of the car.
Gurrola faces the following charges: attempted murder, assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Valverde is charged with being an accessory to a crime as well as assault and vehicle eluding.
So far police haven’t released booking photos of Valverde and Gurrola.