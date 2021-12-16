US Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus, calls on senior administration officials, including US President Joe Biden, to resign or be impeached over the handling of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, during a press conference outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC August 31, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
(CBS4) – Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Colorado Republican’s bid for a second term in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
The full statement from Trump reads:
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!
Boebert wrote on Twitter: I am beyond humbled & honored to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump!