Colorado Weather: First Alert For More Mountain Snow And Denver Chillhe second cold front of the week will push thru the state Thursday night into Friday. Bringing in more snow for the mountains along with cooler temperatures state wide.

Amid Drought, Snowmaking Operations Statewide Use About 2.2 Billion Gallons Of Water, But It's Just A Drop In The Bucket Compared To Other IndustriesWith the abnormally dry, warmer weather this year, some ski areas have really felt the pinch, not being able to open as many runs as early as usual. So, CBS4 Investigates took a closer look at how that's affecting the amount of water ski areas are using to make snow in the middle of a drought.

Cleanup Begins The Day After Hurricane-Force Winds Whipped Through ColoradoHurricane-force winds whipped across Colorado on Wednesday, leaving behind damage from the storm that included downed trees, power poles and structure damage from flying debris.

States Volunteer To Take More Cuts In Colorado River WaterWater leaders in Arizona, Nevada and California signed an agreement Wednesday to voluntarily reduce their take from the Colorado River to help stave off mandatory cuts in the upcoming years.