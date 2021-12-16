COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – When hurricane-force winds ripped across Colorado on Wednesday, a large tree branch was torn off an evergreen tree outside Jennifer Ackland’s house and punctured through the roof.
Ackland shared a photo she took that shows the branch poking through the ceiling inside her Colorado Springs residence. The photo also shows that she’s got a good sense of humor.
Instead of despairing, Ackland decided to place some holiday decorations on the branch, which appears to be from a spruce tree.
“What do you do when the tree comes into your house? Decorate it, of course!” she said when contributing the pic to CBS4 partner KKTV in Colorado Springs.
