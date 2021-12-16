BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– In Boulder, Congressman Joe Neguse toured an electric vehicle charging project. Money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill goes towards building a national network of EV charging stations in the United States.
There are 3,200 electric vehicles registered in Boulder. The project at the North Boulder Rec Center looks at how vehicle-to-building charging stations will help save money.
“What we’re seeing is about a savings of about 15 to 20 kilowatts each month, which equates to about $250. Now, they may not seem extraordinary, but if we think about the scaling opportunity there, it’s pretty extraordinary,” said Jonathan Cohen, acting director of the climate initiatives department for the City of Boulder.
The project will start identifying other critical locations to test the mobile charging stations.