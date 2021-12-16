(CBS4) – CU fans can take an early glimpse at the 2022 season. The school released their football schedule for next season.
The Buffs open on September 2nd at home against TCU. The next weekend, September 10th, they visit Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs for a rematch against Air Force.
The road trip continues the next week in Minnesota, where CU takes on the Golden Gophers in the second of a home-and-home series.
They return home September 24th to take on UCLA in their Pac-12 home opener.
To open October, CU will visit Arizona. The next weekend, October 8th, is a bye week.
After the bye week, CU will play only conference opponents for the rest of the season. On October 15th, they’ll host Cal before going back on the road on October 22nd to visit Oregon State.
Starting October 29th, they come home for two straight games against Arizona State and Oregon before two straight road games against USC in Los Angeles and Washington in Seattle.
They’ll conclude the year against the 2021 Pac-12 champion Utah at home.
In 2021, CU went 4-8, including a 3-6 mark in Pac-12 play.