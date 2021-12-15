(CBS4) – The impact of the intense weather system currently over Colorado is being felt across the state. On Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol strongly urged people to stay off of Wolf Creek Pass (Highway 160) due to “horrible” conditions.
Conditions on Wolf Creek. Chain and Traction Law in affect from MP 157-176. Do not drive unless absolutely needed. Conditions are horrible. Stay home. Fresh powder isn’t enjoyable if you can’t get there safely. Thank you to our Troopers and CDOT partners doing there best. pic.twitter.com/L83UKXkdDB
— CSP Durango (@CSP_Durango) December 15, 2021
Traction Laws are in effect for the area, but troopers are strongly asking drivers to stay off the roads completely. CBS4 meteorologists are predicting 9″-16″ of snow in the area by the time the system leaves.
CDOT is working to clear the road. Wolf Creek Ski Area has 100% of their lifts open, but CSP tells travelers that “fresh powder isn’t enjoyable if you can’t get there safely.”