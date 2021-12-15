CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol, Highway 160, Wolf Creek Pass

(CBS4) – The impact of the intense weather system currently over Colorado is being felt across the state. On Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol strongly urged people to stay off of Wolf Creek Pass (Highway 160) due to “horrible” conditions.

Traction Laws are in effect for the area, but troopers are strongly asking drivers to stay off the roads completely. CBS4 meteorologists are predicting 9″-16″ of snow in the area by the time the system leaves.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

CDOT is working to clear the road. Wolf Creek Ski Area has 100% of their lifts open, but CSP tells travelers that “fresh powder isn’t enjoyable if you can’t get there safely.”

