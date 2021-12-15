CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Weld County Office of Emergency Management closed northbound Interstate 25 at Owl Canyon Road to high profile vehicles and light vehicles on Wednesday. There is no estimated time for reopening to those types of vehicles on that section of I-25.

CDOT crews are assisting with traffic control during the closure to high profile vehicles and light vehicles, which are being escorted off I-25. Southbound lanes of I-25 are not impacted.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide.

Owl Canyon Road is located north of Fort Collins.

