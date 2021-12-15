DENVER (CBS4)– As of 6:10 p.m., Xcel Energy says more than 58,000 customers were without power due to hurricane-strength wind across the Denver metro area. The agency says crews are working a quickly as possible.
Officials say, typically, larger outages are worked on first before crews work on smaller ones.
A downed power line at 4th and Clarkson in Denver is just one example of wind damage across Colorado on Wednesday. Those downed power lines are being blamed for power outages in the neighborhood.
There are sporadic power outages across the state due to downed power lines and other damage from high winds.
“During storm restoration, customers should anticipate that crews will not clean up tree debris, instead focusing on restoring power. Only during routine maintenance will crews chip and haul away branches,” Xcel Energy said in a news release.
The city of Denver announced they are opening a warming shelter at St. Charles Recreation Center located at 3777 Lafayette St. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday for residents who don’t have power or heat.
There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide.
There are reports of multiple downed power lines in Otero County that may be connected to a small brush fire.
Xcel Energy customers have several ways to report their outage:
- Xcel Energy mobile app
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.