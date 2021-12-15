BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds have been causing damage across Colorado on Wednesday, including blowing away large, light objects and blowing over high-profile vehicles like semis along the I-25 corridor.
In Broomfield, a trampoline was launched into some power lines. North Metro Fire tweeted that no one was injured. Xcel Energy crews will have to cut power to the lines before the trampoline can be removed.
The wind took this trampoline right into some power lines in Broomfield. Fortunately no one was injured, but Xcel Energy will have to cut power to the lines before the trampoline can be safely rescued. It's going to be a busy day for the power companies. pic.twitter.com/OM0kWLND9M
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) December 15, 2021
There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide.
Some power lines in Colorado have been downed, resulting in power outages.