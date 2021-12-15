CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Broomfield News, Colorado News, High Wind Warning

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds have been causing damage across Colorado on Wednesday, including blowing away large, light objects and blowing over high-profile vehicles like semis along the I-25 corridor.

(credit: North Metro Fire)

In Broomfield, a trampoline was launched into some power lines. North Metro Fire tweeted that no one was injured. Xcel Energy crews will have to cut power to the lines before the trampoline can be removed.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide.

Some power lines in Colorado have been downed, resulting in power outages.

Jennifer McRae