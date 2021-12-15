(CBS4) – High winds are currently slamming Colorado. The National Weather Service just recorded a triple-digit gust on the Eastern Plains.
The NWS office in Pueblo says their sensors recorded a gust of 107 miles per hour in Lamar on Wednesday morning.
842 AM
107 mph gust just occurred at Lamar, across the eastern plains! Very dangerous conditions occurring across far eastern CO at this time. Please use extreme caution! #cowx
— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 15, 2021
A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the state through 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Long-distance travel is dangerous and not recommended across widespread areas of the state Wednesday.