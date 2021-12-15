CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado News, High Wind Warning

(CBS4) – High winds are currently slamming Colorado. The National Weather Service just recorded a triple-digit gust on the Eastern Plains.

(credit: CBS)

The NWS office in Pueblo says their sensors recorded a gust of 107 miles per hour in Lamar on Wednesday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the state through 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

Long-distance travel is dangerous and not recommended across widespread areas of the state Wednesday.

Ben Warwick