DENVER (CBS4) – The American Red Cross is providing warm places for Coloradans who still don’t have power at their homes after a serious wind storm blasted the state on Wednesday. The Red Cross is opening two overnight shelters, one being a shelter first opened by the city of Denver earlier Wednesday evening.
At the time of the city’s announcement, the shelter at the St. Charles Recreation Center was set to close at 11 p.m. Now, under the Red Cross’ direction, it will remain open overnight.
The second overnight shelter will open at the First United Methodist Church on North Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.
Volunteers will provide emergency supplies, food and water.
The shelters will follow COVID19 protocols which might include:
- Setting up a health screening process for everyone coming into the shelter or warming center
- Planning for setting up an isolation care area in the shelter or warming center
- Providing masks, tissues and plastic bags throughout the shelter or warming center
- Face coverings must be worn in all Red Cross shelters by both staff and residents
- Follow social distancing practices, as much as possible, by staggering mealtimes and adding extra spacing between cots, chairs, tables, etc.
- Providing additional hand-washing stations, in addition to normal restroom facilities
- Increasing wellness checks to identify potential illness, including self-monitoring and checking temperatures of both shelter residents and staff
- Enhancing both cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout the shelter
Xcel Energy reported more than 58,000 customers without power as of 6:15 p.m.