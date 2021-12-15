LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic video shows the sports bubble in Littleton on Federal Boulevard near Bowles Avenue being dismantled by the severe wind on Wednesday. Julia Bell shared the video with CBS4.
In the video, the structure, which serves as a tennis facility, is seen swaying with the video. At least one woman is heard swearing as the structure appears to be failing.
Those at the bubble tell CBS4 the material ripped in half shortly after the video was posted.
It appears the facility was vacant at the time, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
Hurricane force wind swept across Colorado’s high country, foothills and across the Denver metro area and then spilled onto the Eastern Plains.
More than 50,000 Xcel Energy customers are currently without power.