DENVER (CBS4) – With a High Wind Warning in effect on Wednesday, more than 500 flights were delayed at Denver International Airport. More than 100 were also canceled.
The airport confirmed in the morning that fewer runways were in use than normal due to the weather conditions. Due to an FAA order, only two of the airport’s six runways were in use during the windiest parts of the morning.
“Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. We’re expecting high winds throughout the day, which will most likely cause delays,” the airport wrote on Twitter at the start of the day.
The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
