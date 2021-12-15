LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – No, it’s not the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s, but you might think it was if you were in Lamar on Colorado’s Eastern Plains on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service office in Pueblo recorded a 107 mph wind gust in Lamar shortly before 9 a.m. as a front passed through southeast Colorado. It was one of many major wind gusts being recorded across the state as a High Wind Warning is in effect. The warning will be in effect until early Wednesday evening.

It was a little before 9 a.m. that Don Steerman captured some video out of his Lamar office window showing a dust storm. In it, strong wind can be seen blowing dirt and dust through the town, and the sky is darkened by all of the dust.

I'm setting in my office with no power. This is what it looks like outside. Remind me of why I spend so much time in Southeastern Colorado. pic.twitter.com/Bdi84VqiGo — Donsteerman (@donsteerman) December 15, 2021

Steerman said power was out at his office at the time.

“It almost looks like a scene out of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ with all the debris flying around there,” said CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.

Very gusty winds are expected to continue through the day in that part of the state and virtually everywhere in Colorado Wednesday.