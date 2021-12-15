DENVER (CBS4)– Both the Denver Christkindl Market and Cherry Creek Holiday Market delayed opening on Wednesday until the wind gusts calmed down. The Cherry Creek Holiday Market planned to open at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the Christkindl Market opening as organizers monitor conditions and may decide to open after 2 p.m.
The Denver Christkindl Market is located in Civic Center Park. Hours for the seasonal market are typically Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23.
The Cherry Creek Holiday Market typically runs seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve).