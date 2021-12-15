CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The Great Hall Project at Denver International Airport recently wrapped up Phase One and begun Phase Two. Airport officials now want $1 billion more from Denver City Council for Phase Three.

On Wednesday, a Denver City Council committee met and approved the requests to expand the budget and prolong the completion date.

The current contract currently sits at $770 million, but if city council approves the request, the total would increase to nearly $1.9 billion. The proposition also extends the final deadline for upgrades from the end of 2024 to the end of 2028.

The original contract with Great Hall Partners was terminated in 2019 due to significant cost and schedule overruns.

The contracts for four companies would increase significantly:

  • Hensel Phelps Construction Company’s contract would add $900 million and 1721 days for a total of more than $1.2 billion.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group’s contract would add $50 million and four years for a new total of $102 million.
  • LS Gallegos’ contract would add $50 million and four years for a new total of $78 billion.
  • Stantec Architecture’s contract would add $100 million and four years for a new total of more than $133 million.

The extra money is said to upgrade to the north ticketing check-in area on Level 6, install up to 17 more security lanes, purchase equipment for 34 high-capacity screening lanes, upgrade to existing escalators and the construction of new elevators among other improvements.

DIA is expected proved an overview of Phase 3 on Thursday. Among the topics outlined to be discussed are increasing passenger traffic, an aging facility and security vulnerability.

