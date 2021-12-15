DENVER (CBS4) – This week the State of Colorado reported that number of COVID-19 deaths has grown to more than 10,000.
A total of 10,018 people have died, according to new data released on Tuesday afternoon by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The grim milestone was reached on the one-year anniversary of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in Colorado and about 21 months into the pandemic. It also comes on the same day the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000.
The Colorado figure includes only those instances in which the virus was ruled to be one of the causes of death, and which occurred in-state. The vast majority of those still dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
