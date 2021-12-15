ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada’s “landmark” Christmas tree couldn’t withstand the severe wind roaring across the Denver metro area on Wednesday. The tree toppled over at around 1:30 p.m.
“The Olde Town Christmas tree was lost in the wind storm,” police said on Twitter.
A landmark was lost today. The Olde Town Christmas tree was lost in the wind storm. pic.twitter.com/Ips077tk1V
— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 15, 2021
Details about the tree, like how tall it is, aren’t clear, nor is it clear if anyone was hurt.