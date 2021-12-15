CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada’s “landmark” Christmas tree couldn’t withstand the severe wind roaring across the Denver metro area on Wednesday. The tree toppled over at around 1:30 p.m.

“The Olde Town Christmas tree was lost in the wind storm,” police said on Twitter.

Details about the tree, like how tall it is, aren’t clear, nor is it clear if anyone was hurt.

