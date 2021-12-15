CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Kicker Brandon McManus had a 52-yard field goal and 5 extra points on Sunday in the Broncos win over the Lions, and he is this week’s AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is congratulated by tight end Eric Saubert (82) after a 50-yard field goal during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 12, 2021. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McManus wore 8 and 8 on each of his cleats as a tribute to former teammate Demaryius Thomas at Empower Field at Mile High. Thomas’ jersey number was 88 and the two were teammates for 5 seasons. Thomas died unexpectedly late last week.

Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos wears custom shoes honoring the memory of late teammate Demaryius Thomas at Empower Field at Mile High December 12, 2021. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

McManus’ jersey number is 8, and he scored 8 points for the Broncos, which the team found to be another fitting tribute to Thomas. “8 points for No. 8” the Broncos wrote on their Facebook page in the announcement of the award.

NFL.com writer Grant Gordon wrote that McManus “was perfect on Sunday in his squad’s 38-10 thumping of the Detroit Lions.”

“McManus connected on all five of his extra points and booted home a 52-yard field goal,” Gordon wrote.

McManus has been named Special Teams Player of the Week two other times in his career. He was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month once.

