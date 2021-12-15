(CBS4) – Kicker Brandon McManus had a 52-yard field goal and 5 extra points on Sunday in the Broncos win over the Lions, and he is this week’s AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
McManus wore 8 and 8 on each of his cleats as a tribute to former teammate Demaryius Thomas at Empower Field at Mile High. Thomas’ jersey number was 88 and the two were teammates for 5 seasons. Thomas died unexpectedly late last week.
McManus’ jersey number is 8, and he scored 8 points for the Broncos, which the team found to be another fitting tribute to Thomas. “8 points for No. 8” the Broncos wrote on their Facebook page in the announcement of the award.
NFL.com writer Grant Gordon wrote that McManus “was perfect on Sunday in his squad’s 38-10 thumping of the Detroit Lions.”
“McManus connected on all five of his extra points and booted home a 52-yard field goal,” Gordon wrote.
McManus has been named Special Teams Player of the Week two other times in his career. He was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month once.