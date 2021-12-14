CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
Filed Under:Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field.

Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate.

Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has the number 88 placed on his helmet in honor of Denver Broncos player Demaryius Thomas during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 13, 2021.

The Rams (9-4) defeated the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) during a heavyweight NFC West division matchup.

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller #40 pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game on Dec. 13, 2021, at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday Miller tweeted out an emoji showing a broken heart after learning of Thomas’s death.

