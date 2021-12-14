FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority is applauding a person in northern Colorado who called for help when a dog got stuck on an icy lake on Monday. The agency posted video of the rescue that followed and thanked the person for not trying to rescue the animal on their own.

It happened at a small, icy lake near East Prospect Road in the Fort Collins area.

The lake currently has a think sheet of ice on the top and the dog went out on it, according the emergency call. It fell through several spots in the ice and was struggling as it was unable to get out of the water.

A PFA crew responded and a team member put on an ice rescue suit and headed out on the ice with a rope. That first responder reached the dog and put it on a body board. Other members of the team then pulled them both to shore and to safety as they slid across the ice. They shared a video of the rescue on Facebook.

PFA says anyone who sees an animal get stuck on ice should not go in after it but call for help right away.

“Icy water can affect your mental and physical abilities in a matter of seconds. Plus, the depth of the water and strength of the ice can be very unpredictable,” they wrote in the Facebook post.