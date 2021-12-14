CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A water main break is being blamed for creating a sinkhole in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. A car drove right into the sinkhole and was so damaged, it had to be towed out.

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: Boulder City Leaders Consider Prairie Dog Management Plan

Utility crews shut down the street during repairs.

READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Third Omicron Variant Case Detected In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Some homes in the neighborhood were without water until the repairs were completed.

MORE NEWS: Chatridge 3 Fire Burns Dangerously Close To Home In Douglas County

(credit: CBS)

Jennifer McRae