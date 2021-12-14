(CBS4) – The severe wind forecast for Wednesday is prompting the state to close or delay the opening of several COVID-19 testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites.
Below are changes to community COVID-19 testing sites:READ MORE: Fires, Overturned Semis & Power Outages All Possible During Wednesday Wind Event
Closed:
- 16th Street Mall, Denver
- Chapman Park, Monte Vista
- La Veta High School, La Veta
- Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo
- Saguache Community Building, Saguache
- Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg
Delayed, opening at 10 a.m.:
- Aims Community College, Greeley
- All City Stadium, Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora
- Centaurus High School, Lafayette
- Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver
- Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines, Golden
- Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver
- Echo Park Stadium, Parker
- Fort Lewis College, Durango
- Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan
- George Washington High School, Denver
- Instructional Support Facility, Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
- La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango
- Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton
- Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
- Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood
- Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver
- Saint Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont
- SOAR Academy, Englewood
- Southwest Plaza, Littleton
- Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins
Those with appointments will be given information about rescheduling. More testing sites can be found on the state’s webpageREAD MORE: 'When It Finally Came, A Lot Of Us Were Moved To Tears': Healthcare Workers Reflect On Anniversary Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arriving In Colorado
Below is information about mobile vaccine clinics:
Closed:
- Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland
- Centennial Elementary, Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch
- Durango Transit Center, Durango
- English in Action parking lot, El Jebel
- Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver
- Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk
- North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
- North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
- Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins
- Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins
- Walmart Supercenter, Montrose
- Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
- Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta
Those who had appointments will be notified and given an opportunity to reschedule. Coloradans can call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder for more informatin.
The following mobile monoclonal antibody clinics will be closed:
- Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
- Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
- Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
- Craig, 1111 W Victory Way
- Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.
- Durango, 2500 Main Ave.
- Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.
- Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.
Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/treatments. For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).