Threat Of Severe Wind In Colorado Prompts COVID Testing, Vaccine & Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Closures & DelaysThe severe wind forecast for Wednesday is prompting the state to close or delay the opening of several COVID-19 testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites.

'When It Finally Came, A Lot Of Us Were Moved To Tears': Healthcare Workers Reflect On Anniversary Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arriving In ColoradoA year after COVID-19 vaccines started going into the arms of Coloradans, healthcare workers talk about life before and after that milestone as well as their thoughts on those who have yet to get the vaccine.

Heroic High Country Nurse Saves Baby 1 Week After Learning Specific TrainingA nurse in Colorado's high country had just been trained on how to deal with saving a baby's life just a week before she put her knowledge to practice.

COVID In Colorado: Third Omicron Variant Case Detected In ColoradoColorado has recorded its third case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Given 2% Chance of Survival, Aurora COVID Patient Turns Corner; Jason Strong Urges Others To Get VaccinatedJason Strong was young, healthy and worked out twice a day. The 39-year-old Aurora man is just now recovering from a 78 day battle with COVID-19 that left him near death.

Arapahoe County Latest To Leave Tri-County Health DepartmentArapahoe County is the latest county to decide to leave the Tri-County Health Department.