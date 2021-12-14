CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Tuesday power outage is affecting the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. It pushed back the start time for exams in the early afternoon.

The university sent out a tweet saying “Facilities Management is working to identify the issue.”

Many students are taking exams this week on the campus. The exams that had been scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. will now start at 2 p.m. because of the issues.

CU administrators are hoping power will be restored by 2 p.m.

