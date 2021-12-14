BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Tuesday power outage is affecting the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. It pushed back the start time for exams in the early afternoon.
The university sent out a tweet saying “Facilities Management is working to identify the issue.”
A power outage is currently affecting much of the campus. Facilities Management is working to identify the issue. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.
— FacilitiesManagement (@CUBoulderFacMan) December 14, 2021
Many students are taking exams this week on the campus. The exams that had been scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. will now start at 2 p.m. because of the issues.
CU Boulder Alert: Due to current campus power outage, 1:30 exams will now start at 2 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m. https://t.co/VBGm0DKarP
— CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) December 14, 2021
CU administrators are hoping power will be restored by 2 p.m.