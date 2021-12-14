COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A dog that had been lost for more than two weeks was rescued after Animal Law Enforcement officers got a report of a dog stuck on a small ledge on a cliff about 50 yards above Fountain Creek in Colorado Springs. Officials say a man who lives nearby supplied the rescuers with the mountaineering harness and rope — and Officer Barker repelled down to reach “Jessie Lee.”

“Officers Barker and Johnson arrived and were able to see a dog through their binoculars,” officials with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Officer Barker anchored herself to a sturdy wooden fencepost and began rappelling down to the dog.”

“Once the dog saw Officer Barker, she immediately started to wag her tail and crawl towards her, but the ground was slipping out from underneath the dog,” officials stated.

“She was too far away to reach, so Officer Johnson lowered a catchpole which Officer Barker was able to get around the dog’s neck and shoulder. This allowed Officer Barker to slowly pull the dog closer without the risking of losing her if she fell.”

“Once the pup was finally in the arms of Officer Barker, Officer Johnson lowered a secondary rope which was securely tied into a makeshift harness for the dog. Officer Johnson quickly pulled up the dog. Officer Barker was pulled up shortly after.

The dog had a name tag and a microchip, allowing officers to contact Jessie Lee’s owners once they were back at the humane society.

“Our team in Lost & Found gave them a call, and before we could even tell them the good news, Jessie Lee’s owner was asking if we found their beloved pup,” officials wrote.

They say her owners were looking for her every day.

“When we told them she was ready to come home, they were there first thing the next morning to pick up their Jessie Lee,” officials stated. “Thank you, Officers Barker and Johnson, for your heroism and for helping Jessie Lee get back to her home safely!”