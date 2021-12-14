ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly 100 acres burned in a grass fire along Interstate 70 in Arapahoe County on Tuesday. No homes or individuals were in danger.
The grass fire ignited near mile marker 314 on I-70 near County Road 2 and Yellow Jacket. That’s about halfway between Strasburg and Byers east of the Denver metro area.
No one was injured in the fire. Traffic traveling along I-70 was not disrupted for extended periods of time.
What caused the fire is being investigated.