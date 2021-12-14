DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos players and volunteers helped pack meals at the Food Bank of the Rockies. Members of the franchise partnered with Cigna to ensure kids received a meal this holiday season.
READ MORE: Boulder City Leaders Consider Prairie Dog Management Plan
In the state of Colorado, one in seven children struggles to have food on their tables. With rising food costs, the demand is even higher.READ MORE: Car Drives Into Huge Sinkhole In Colorado Springs Neighborhood
MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Third Omicron Variant Case Detected In Colorado
The meals will benefit children at Vaughn Elementary School in Aurora and the Boys and Girls Club of Colorado.