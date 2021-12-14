CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has recorded its third case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says a woman in Jefferson County recently traveled to Africa.

CDPHE says she is isolating and does not have any symptoms. She was vaccinated with a booster shot.

READ MORE: Boulder City Leaders Consider Prairie Dog Management Plan

Two other omicron variant areas were reported in Boulder and Arapahoe counties.

READ MORE: Car Drives Into Huge Sinkhole In Colorado Springs Neighborhood

As far as Colorado’s number of deaths linked to COVID-19, CDPHE says we have, tragically, surpassed 10,000.

MORE NEWS: Chatridge 3 Fire Burns Dangerously Close To Home In Douglas County

The number of people who tested positive in Colorado hospitals is declining, now at 12,070, down by 350 over three weeks.

Danielle Chavira