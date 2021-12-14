JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has recorded its third case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says a woman in Jefferson County recently traveled to Africa.
CDPHE says she is isolating and does not have any symptoms. She was vaccinated with a booster shot.
Two other omicron variant areas were reported in Boulder and Arapahoe counties.
As far as Colorado's number of deaths linked to COVID-19, CDPHE says we have, tragically, surpassed 10,000.
The number of people who tested positive in Colorado hospitals is declining, now at 12,070, down by 350 over three weeks.