DENVER (CBS4) – A very fast moving storm will race across Colorado on Wednesday bringing a vicious combination of snow and wind to the mountains and hurricane force wind to some areas east of the mountains.
The first issues in the state on Wednesday will be in the high country where snow will spread from south to north through the day. Most ski areas will get 4 to 8 inches of snow but the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado could get a foot or more.
It will be difficult for the moisture to reach Denver and the Front Range but there is a 20-30% chance for a quick rain or snow shower in the metro area on Wednesday morning mainly after the morning commute. There will be no snow accumulation at lower elevations.
Meanwhile, the wind will become fierce for most areas on Wednesday. There is a High Wind Warning from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for all lower elevations as well as the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. And it’s in the foothills where the strongest wind will be found.
Many neighborhoods in the metro area will experience wind gusts up to 60 mph. Hurricane force winds up to 80 mph are possible on the Eastern Plains. And in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer Counties, wind gusts could reach 100 mph for brief periods of time.
Blowing dust, blowing snow, downed trees and spotty power outages are all possible in Colorado on Wednesday.