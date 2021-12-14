'Trust The Vaccine To Be Effective': One Of The First Doctors In Colorado To Be Vaccinated Reflects On The Challenges, Victories Of The Past YearOne year ago, health workers in northern Colorado became the first in the state, and among the first in the country, to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial.

Denver City Council Fails To Override Mayor's Flavored Tobacco Ban VetoDenver City Council did not obtain enough votes to override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto of a flavored tobacco ban amendment.

COVID In Colorado: Eligible Coloradans To Be Texted To Get BoosterThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be sending text messages to adults who haven't received their COVID-19 booster, but live between five and 10 miles from a community vaccination site.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mourns Sergeant After COVID BattleThe Mesa County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of their own. They say Sgt. Wayne Weyler lost his battle to COVID-19 on Dec. 10.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To DropThe number of people hospitalized in Colorado who tested positive for COVID-19 continues to drop. That number stands at 1,329.

Fund Started To Help Family Of Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Joe Pollack Who Died From COVIDThe Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they've seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death of one of their detectives.