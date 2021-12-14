(CBS4) – Prosecutors say a 17-year-old who was in court on Tuesday was the first to fire shots outside Hinkley High School in Aurora last month. Carillo Hernandez is one of four people facing charges in the shooting that injured three students in the parking lot, and he is being charged as an adult.
Hernandez remains is in custody at a youth detention center in Centennial. He appeared in court at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in the morning in a suit and tie hoping to get his bond dropped so he could go home, but the judge denied that request.
Prosecutors argued that the $250,000 bond was appropriate and called Hernandez the instigator in the shooting. They said Hernandez was seen lacing up his shoes just before pulling out a gun, indicating he intended to flee — which authorities believe he did.
Prosecutors say investigators went through a great deal of effort to track him down and Hernandez should be considered a flight risk.
His defense team wanted to see that bond lowered to $100,000, citing no prior criminal history, but the judge said based on the charges and his actions, there was nothing that could assure community safety if he was released.
The bond will remain at $250,000. A preliminary hearing for Hernandez has been scheduled for Jan. 14.
Dalen Brewer, Diego Flores, Larry Jefferson, all 16, also face charges as adults in the shooting.