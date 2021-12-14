DENVER (CBS4) – The Boys & Girls Clubs serve about 10,000 Denver metro area children every year. The clubs provide a safe, productive place for them to go after school, and club members love it.
“I come here every day,” said Yary, 14.
Yary loves the opportunities she gets at the Cope Club. She has a safe place to hang with her friends. She gets her homework done, and she’s learned a lot from her mentors at the club.
“You do make mistakes sometimes, but you got learn from them,” she explained.
The 9th grader also loves Christmas at the club, and the fact that every child is guaranteed to get a gift.
“I know some kids that are like struggling right now,” she told CBS4.
Yary also knows what a big difference Christmas at the club makes for those kids.
“I’ve seen it, they get so happy. They are literally like so happy. And they go, ‘Look guys, I got a toy today.’ It brings so much joy to the club, just to see them smile,” Yary said.
LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive
You can still make a child smile this Christmas. CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive distributes toys to the clubs and runs through Christmas Eve. Just drop a new, unwrapped toy in the donation bins at participating King Soopers stores.