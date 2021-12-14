BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police investigators and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is looking for anymore possible victims of a tailor. Detectives arrested Ziya Ozdemir, the owner of Uni Tailor, in September.
READ MORE: With High Wind Warning There Is Potential For Power Outages, Property Damage
He faces two counts of unlawful sexual contact from incidents, police say, happened while he was working as a tailor.READ MORE: Power Outage Affects University Of Colorado Boulder Campus, Delays Start Of Some Exams
Soon after his arrest, investigators asked if there were anymore victims, and eight more people came forward with allegations from 2017 to 2021. Now, they’re asking again.MORE NEWS: Boys & Girls Clubs Are A Safety Net For Many Denver-Area Children And Their Families
If anyone has more information about Ozdemir, they’re asked to contact Detective McNalley at 303-441-3336 with the Boulder Police Department.