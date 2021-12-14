LONGMONG, Colo. (CBS4) – Affordable housing will soon welcome residents in Longmont next year. The Spoke neighborhood, located in downtown Longmont, will include 73 one, two and three bedroom housing units.
They will be available to families and those who meet income requirements in the Boulder County area. Those are set by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority each year.
"In 2021, this translates to a maximum annual income of $70,140 for a four-person household or $49,140 for a one-person household," the Boulder County Housing Authority states online.
Applications are now being accepted.
Those who do not have computer access or who need help with the application can call 720-564-2267.
Voucher applications will also be accepted.