(CBS4) — Semi driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for the fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people near the Colorado Mills Mall in 2019.
Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October on more than 20 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide.
Aguilera-Mederos maintains there was little he could do after losing brakes coming out of the mountains where he lacked experience, but video shows he passed a runaway truck ramp that he could have used.
After his conviction, Aguilera-Mederos told CBS4 “I am crying all the time, I think about it and I have flashbacks.”
He maintained there was little he could do after losing the truck’s brakes.
RELATED: Widow Of One Of The Victims In Fiery I-70 Crash Says She’ll Speak At Sentencing Hearing Of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos