By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — Semi driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for the fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people near the Colorado Mills Mall in 2019.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October on more than 20 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

Aguilera-Mederos maintains there was little he could do after losing brakes coming out of the mountains where he lacked experience, but video shows he passed a runaway truck ramp that he could have used.

After his conviction, Aguilera-Mederos told CBS4 “I am crying all the time, I think about it and I have flashbacks.”

He maintained there was little he could do after losing the truck’s brakes.

