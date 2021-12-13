DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker police say a teenager died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night. Officers responded to Parker Road and J. Morgan Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.
Police say a car traveling north on Parker Road started to turn west onto J. Morgan Boulevard when it hit a truck heading south on Parker Rd. The truck was carrying five people including the teenage girl.
Investigators say she was ejected from the back seat. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Three passengers in the truck and the sole occupant in the car, the driver, were also taken to the hospital. They sustained minor injuries, police say.
It’s not clear if anyone was wearing seatbelts, or whether anyone will face charges. Police say they don’t believe alcohol is a factor.