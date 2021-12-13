DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Director of Public Safety, Murphy Robinson, will soon leave his post. Robinson took office in January 2020 just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. He also served during tense and violent protests in the summer of 2020.

At the time, he sat down with CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass to talk about the chaos.

“I sat in this office the other day,” said Robinson. “Where I shed tears because this is not the city I recognize when it comes to the vandalism and destruction that’s occurred. It hurts my heart, it hurts me deeply to where this is, where we are at.”

A little more than a year after the protests, Robinson helped Denver host the 2021 All-Star game with a week full of activities. He told with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd two months to plan security for an event that typically takes two years.

“We think about every event as a place for protests or as a place where something other than the event is intended for what will happen and we’re prepared for all of it.”

Robinson will step down in January of 2022.

“I have not approached this decision lightly. Serving as the Director of Public Safety has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Robinson in a news release on Monday. “I have been planning a departure for some time and wanted to give my successor enough time in the life of the administration to make their mark and contribute in a meaningful way – just as I have been fortunate to do. I could not be more grateful to have worked alongside such incredible public servants. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I am confident that I am leaving the Department in good hands.”

City officials say a nominee to replace Robinson will be announced later this week.