Mid-Week Storm On The WayWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday's Broncos GameThousands of Denver Broncos fans went early to Sunday’s game to mourn and remember Bronco great Demaryius Thomas who died at the age of just 33.

4 hours ago

Wind Fuels Grass Fire In Larimer CountyPoudre Fire Authority firefighters responded to a grass fire east of Livermore on Sunday afternoon and brought it under control later in the day.

4 hours ago

6 People Taken To Hospitals After Reported Home ExplosionFirefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor that appeared to be blown out. Those crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement.

4 hours ago

Widow Of One Of The Victims In Fiery I-70 Crash Says She'll Speak At Sentencing Hearing Of Rogel Aguilera-MederosThe widow of one of the victims of a 2019 crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall says she'll speak at the sentencing hearing for the driver.

4 hours ago

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mourns Sergeant After COVID BattleThe Mesa County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of their own. They say Sgt. Wayne Weyler lost his battle to COVID-19 on Dec. 10.

23 hours ago