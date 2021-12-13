BREAKING NEWSSemi Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Gets 110 Years For Fiery Crash On I-70 That Killed 4 Near Colorado Mills Mall
By Danielle Chavira
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A family of six is expected to be okay after the short-term rental property they were vacationing in exploded and caught fire. The ordeal happened Sunday morning near Broadway and Orchard Road.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter)

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor to be blown out. Crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement.

Investigators confirmed there was a gas leak in the home before the explosion and fire.

“People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started,” the agency stated in a Twitter message. All patients were listed in “stable” condition as they were taken to hospitals.

Investigators are looking into what caused the gas to ignite.

