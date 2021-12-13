LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A family of six is expected to be okay after the short-term rental property they were vacationing in exploded and caught fire. The ordeal happened Sunday morning near Broadway and Orchard Road.
Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor to be blown out. Crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement.
Investigators confirmed there was a gas leak in the home before the explosion and fire.
"People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started," the agency stated in a Twitter message. All patients were listed in "stable" condition as they were taken to hospitals.
Investigators are looking into what caused the gas to ignite.