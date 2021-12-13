(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be sending text messages to adults who haven’t received their COVID-19 booster, but live between five and 10 miles from a community vaccination site. The tactic comes as the state says 41% of Coloradans have received their COVID-19 booster.
Over the course of the next four days, text messages will be sent to more than 380,000 which will come from the number "45778."
The following are considered mass community vaccination sites:
- Arapahoe Community College (Lot B), 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
- Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru), 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
- Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney), 680 Citadel Dr E., Colorado Springs CO, 80909
- Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO
- Jefferson Marketplace, 8194 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127
- La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301
- Pueblo Mall, 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
- Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building, 1250 H St., Greeley, CO 80631
More information can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.