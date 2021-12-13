FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team has just found out what happens when you win your first 10 games of the season. They are now ranked No. 23 in the new Associated Press Top 25 rankings and also No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.
CSU’s David Roddy registered 19 points and 7 rebounds in Saturday’s 66-63 Basketball Hall of Fame classic win over Mississippi State in Fort Worth, Texas. He was named Mountain West Player of the Week.
The Rams’ next game is on Saturday against Tulsa.