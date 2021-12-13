BREAKING NEWSSemi Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Gets 110 Years For Fiery Crash On I-70 That Killed 4 Near Colorado Mills Mall
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team has just found out what happens when you win your first 10 games of the season. They are now ranked No. 23 in the new Associated Press Top 25 rankings and also No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

CSU’s David Roddy registered 19 points and 7 rebounds in Saturday’s 66-63 Basketball Hall of Fame classic win over Mississippi State in Fort Worth, Texas. He was named Mountain West Player of the Week.

Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy drives to the basket during the Basketball Hall of Fame classic game between Mississippi State and Colorado State on Dec. 11, 2021 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy drives to the basket during the Basketball Hall of Fame classic game between Mississippi State and Colorado State on Dec. 11, 2021 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. (credit: George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Rams’ next game is on Saturday against Tulsa.

Jesse Sarles