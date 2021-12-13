COVID In Colorado: Eligible Coloradans To Be Texted To Get BoosterThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be sending text messages to adults who haven't received their COVID-19 booster, but live between five and 10 miles from a community vaccination site.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mourns Sergeant After COVID BattleThe Mesa County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of their own. They say Sgt. Wayne Weyler lost his battle to COVID-19 on Dec. 10.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To DropThe number of people hospitalized in Colorado who tested positive for COVID-19 continues to drop. That number stands at 1,329.

Fund Started To Help Family Of Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Joe Pollack Who Died From COVIDThe Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they've seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death of one of their detectives.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Vetoes Ban On Flavored TobaccoDenver Mayor Michael Hancock on Friday vetoed the ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

Hundreds Of Complaints Filed Over Lack Of Compliance With Mask Mandates In Adams County & Arapahoe CountyThere have been 363 complaints so far involving the Tri-County Health Department mask mandate which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties.