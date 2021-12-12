MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own. They say Sgt. Wayne Weyler lost his battle to COVID-19 on Dec. 10.
MCSO says Weyler served as a law enforcement officer for 41 years, initially with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office before moving to the Western Slope.READ MORE: Fund Started To Help Family Of Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Joe Pollack Who Died From COVID
“Wayne gave so much of himself to serve his fellow man. He was a leader, mentor, and genuinely nice human being. Words can’t express how much he will be missed,” said Sheriff Todd Rowell. “Please join us in honoring his memory and sending your thoughts and prayers to his family.”
Weyler was 64 years old.