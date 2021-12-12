SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed Sunday afternoon at the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the road is closed due to “safety concerns” between Loveland Pass and the East Frisco exits.
The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office reports a power outage at the tunnels. CDOT says power has since been restored.
All lanes were reopened at around 2:30 p.m.
#I70 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco. https://t.co/aWA2pNzyCj
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 12, 2021
Colorado State Patrol has no information about the closure or situation surrounding the closure.